Wall Street closes sharply higher, notches weekly gains as Treasury yields ease

Reuters
Mar 04, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 387.4 points, or 1.17%, to 33,390.97, the S&P 500 gained 64.29 points, or 1.61%, to 4,045.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 226.02 points, or 1.97%, to 11,689.01.

Wall Street rallied on Friday to end a volatile week, as US Treasury yields eased and economic data helped investors look past the growing likelihood that the Federal Reserve will have to keep its restrictive policy in place until late in the year.

All three major US stock indexes surged more than 1%, with the tech-laden Nasdaq climbing close to 2% with a boost from interest rate sensitive megacaps. US Treasury yields eased in the wake of comments from Fed officials that calmed fears over inflation and interest rates.

"It continues to be all about the Fed and how gracefully they can slow the economy," said David Carter, managing director at JPMorgan Private Bank in New York. "The Fed is telling markets what they want to hear but also injecting the caution that rates may need to go higher depending on the economic data."

