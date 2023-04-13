 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street closes lower after Fed minutes, inflation data

Reuters
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:45 AM IST

The minutes followed a cooler-than-expected inflation report which belied stickier underlying data and cemented the likelihood of another policy rate hike when the Fed convenes next month.

U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting revealed concern among several members of the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) regarding the regional bank liquidity crisis.

All three major U.S. stock indexes seesawed throughout the session to close in negative territory.

"The minutes were clear that there's ongoing Fed concern with respect to the banking crisis as well as elevated prices," said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer of AXS Investments in New York.