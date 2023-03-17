 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street closes higher as First Republic helps lift banks

Reuters
Mar 17, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST

The technology sector (.SPLRCT) also contributed to the gains, helping to boost the Nasdaq Composite to its strongest performance since Feb. 2, 2022.

Wall Street

A strong rebound by financials helped Wall Street's main indexes close firmly positive on Thursday, after some of the country's largest lenders came to the rescue of embattled First Republic Bank.

The latest twist in the U.S. regional banks saga came on the heels of a 50 basis point rate hike by the European Central Bank, which earlier in the day had dampened investor sentiment already hurt by fears of a banking crisis.

Financial institutions, including JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N), confirmed earlier reports they would deposit up to $30 billion into First Republic Bank's coffers to stabilize the lender.