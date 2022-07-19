Wall Street closes down on slide in Apple shares, bank stocks

After posting solid gains to start the session following earnings from Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), the S&P financial sector (.SPSY) weakened into the close.
Apple shares reversed course to close down 2.1% at $147.1 on a Bloomberg report that said the company plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year in some units to cope with a potential economic downturn.
Goldman Sachs advanced 2.5% as it reported a smaller-than-expected 48% slump in second-quarter profit, helped by strength in its fixed-income trading.
Worries about a larger one percentage point rate hike at the end of July eased following remarks from Fed officials last week that the policymakers could stick to a 75 basis point hike.
"It's really hard to sustain upward momentum," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. "And that's kind of the story of bear markets."