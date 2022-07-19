English
    Wall Street closes down on slide in Apple shares, bank stocks

    After posting solid gains to start the session following earnings from Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), the S&P financial sector (.SPSY) weakened into the close.

    Reuters
    July 19, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Wall Street ended lower on Monday after bank stocks erased earlier gains and Apple shares fell on a report saying the company plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year.

    Apple shares reversed course to close down 2.1% at $147.1 on a Bloomberg report that said the company plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year in some units to cope with a potential economic downturn.


    Goldman Sachs advanced 2.5% as it reported a smaller-than-expected 48% slump in second-quarter profit, helped by strength in its fixed-income trading.


    Worries about a larger one percentage point rate hike at the end of July eased following remarks from Fed officials last week that the policymakers could stick to a 75 basis point hike.


    "It's really hard to sustain upward momentum," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. "And that's kind of the story of bear markets."

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 215.65 points, or 0.69%, to 31,072.61, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 32.31 points, or 0.84%, to 3,830.85 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 92.37 points, or 0.81%, to 11,360.05.


    Nine of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 lost ground, with healthcare (.SPXHC) and utilities (.SPLRCU) suffering the largest percentage drop, while energy (.SPNY) took the biggest gain.


    Earnings from big technology companies next week will be closely watched, after their shares came under immense selling pressure through much of this year.


    Among other tech stocks, Google parent Alphabet fell 2.5%. IBM declined 1.3%.


    Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.63 billion shares, compared with the 12.15 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.


    Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.20-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.06-to-1 ratio favored decliners.


    The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 31 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 30 new highs and 78 new lows.


    Reuters
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 06:15 am
