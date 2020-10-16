Wall Street climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.52 points, or 0.27 percent, at the open to 28,570.72.
Reuters
US stocks opened higher on Friday as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November and data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.52 points, or 0.27 percent, at the open to 28,570.72.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.16 points, or 0.29 percent, at 3,493.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 47.96 points, or 0.41 percent, to 11,761.83 at the opening bell.
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 07:55 pm