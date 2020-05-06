Wall Street climbs on hopes of easing restrictions

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.79 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 23,978.88.
US stocks opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of a pickup in business activity with states easing coronavirus-induced curbs, while investors looked past a stunning 20 million plunge in U.S. private payrolls last month.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.70 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,883.14. The Nasdaq Composite gained 65.58 points, or 0.74 percent, to 8,874.70 at the opening bell.
First Published on May 6, 2020 07:58 pm