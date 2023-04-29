 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street climbs as strong earnings offset slowdown worries, Fed meeting in focus

Apr 29, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 272 points, or 0.8%, to 34,098.16, the S&P 500 gained 34.13 points, or 0.83%, to 4,169.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.35 points, or 0.69%, to 12,226.58.

US stock indexes advanced on Friday after strong earnings updates from Exxon and Intel offset worries over Amazon's slowdown warning, while economic data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates next week.

Exxon Mobil Corp shares finished up 1.3% after hitting an all-time high as the oil company reported a record first-quarter profit on rising oil and gas output, also boosting the S&P energy index 1.5%.

Chipmaker Intel Corp gained 4% after it said gross margins will improve in the second half.

Yet Amazon.com Inc fell 4% in its biggest one-day loss since early February despite better-than-expected quarterly results, as it signaled its cloud computing business growth would slow further. It weighed on the consumer discretionary index, which finished down 0.04%.