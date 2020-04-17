Wall Street bounces on Boeing bump, Trump's restart plan

US stocks jumped on Friday following President Donald Trump's new guidelines to reopen the economy and on a report of a drug to potentially treat COVID-19, while Boeing headed higher on plans to resume production.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 279.47 points, or 1.19 percent, at the open to 23,817.15.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 42.88 points, or 1.53 percent, at 2,842.43, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 135.12 points, or 1.58 percent, to 8,667.48 at the opening bell.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.