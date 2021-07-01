MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street adds to its records; energy stocks lead the way

The Dow and Nasdaq were also up modestly following an encouraging report on the job market.

Associated Press
July 01, 2021 / 07:50 PM IST
Representative image: Wall Street

Representative image: Wall Street

Stocks are tacking more gains onto their records at the start of trading on Thursday.

The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher in the first few minutes after closing June at an all-time high and notching its fifth straight quarterly gain.

The Dow and Nasdaq were also up modestly following an encouraging report on the job market.

The number of workers filing for unemployment benefits fell to 364,000 last week, the lowest level since the pandemic walloped the economy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged higher, while stocks in Europe gained and Asian markets slipped.
Associated Press
TAGS: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Jul 1, 2021 07:50 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Working Capital

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Working Capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.