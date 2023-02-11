English
    Wall St Week Ahead | Last year's laggards lead US stocks in rebound, for now

    Reuters
    February 11, 2023 / 06:16 AM IST

    US stocks that took a beating last year are surging in the early weeks of 2023, leading markets higher. Some investors believe that trend is unlikely to last.

    Stunning gains in shares of companies such as Nvidia, Netflix and Meta Platforms are lifting sectors that struggled in last year’s selloff, including technology, and communication services.

    Smaller stocks that tumbled in 2022 have also burst out of the gate: a Goldman Sachs basket of unprofitable tech stocks that tumbled over 60% in 2022 has rebounded 21% in 2023, dwarfing the S&P 500’s 6.5 percent gain.

    A range of factors are driving the moves, including the attractiveness of beaten-up shares, a tailwind from falling bond yields and market participants unwinding bearish bets against stocks.