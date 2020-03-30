Wall St rises at open as investors weigh stimulus against shutdown

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.44 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 21,678.22.
US stocks opened higher on Monday as President Donald Trump followed last week's massive fiscal stimulus by extending his stay-at-home guidelines, leaving investors guessing at their economic impact.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.51 points, or 0.69 percent, at 2,558.98. The Nasdaq Composite gained 81.08 points, or 1.08 percent, to 7,583.46 at the opening bell.
First Published on Mar 30, 2020 07:50 pm