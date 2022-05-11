 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street opens lower as inflation data stokes rate hike concerns

Reuters
May 11, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.50 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 32,123.24.

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in April, fueling concerns about aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.50 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 32,123.24.

Also Read: Explained | Why the US stock market is tumbling in 2022

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.97 points, or 0.27 percent, at 3,990.08, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 92.10 points, or 0.78 percent, to 11,645.57 at the opening bell

Reuters
TAGS: #Business #International Markets #United States #World News
first published: May 11, 2022 07:18 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.