    Wall Street opens lower as inflation data stokes rate hike concerns

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.50 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 32,123.24.

    Reuters
    May 11, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

    Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in April, fueling concerns about aggressive monetary policy tightening.


    The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.97 points, or 0.27 percent, at 3,990.08, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 92.10 points, or 0.78 percent, to 11,645.57 at the opening bell



    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #International Markets #United States #World News
    first published: May 11, 2022 07:18 pm
