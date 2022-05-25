English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Wall Street opens lower ahead of Fed minutes

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.31 points, or 0.35 percent, at the open to 31,816.31.

    Reuters
    May 25, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

    US stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's May meeting, which will likely offer clues on the path of future rate hikes amid worries about slowing economic growth.


    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.31 points, or 0.35 percent, at the open to 31,816.31.

    The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.89 points, or 0.30 percent, at 3,929.59, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.42 points, or 0.35 percent, to 11,225.03 at the opening bell



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #International Markets #United States #World News
    first published: May 25, 2022 07:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.