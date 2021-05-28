MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall St opens higher, unshaken by inflation surge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.9 points, or 0.27 percent, at the open to 34558.5.

Reuters
May 28, 2021 / 07:15 PM IST

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as investors shrugged off data showing a jump in inflation, although recent worries about a spike in prices kept the S&P 500 on course for its smallest monthly gain since February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.9 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34558.5.

The S&P 500 rose 9.9 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 4210.77, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 55.8 points, or 0.41%, to 13792.048 at the opening bell.

 
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: May 28, 2021 07:14 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.