Wall St opens 1% lower on growing China virus fears

The S&P 500 opened lower by 48.31 points, or 1.47%, at 3,247.16.
U.S. stocks opened more than 1% lower on Monday, on concerns about the financial fallout of a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 447.24 points, or 1.54%, at the open to 28,542.49.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 222.45 points, or 2.39%, to 9,092.46 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 09:20 pm