App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street gains after strong US data, waning virus fears; Tesla limits Nasdaq's rise

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 417.1 points, or 1.45%, to 29,224.73, the S&P 500 gained 31.88 points, or 0.97%, to 3,329.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.73 points, or 0.27%, to 9,493.71.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks rallied for a third straight day on Wednesday on encouraging US economic data and waning fears of the financial fallout from a virus out of China but losses in Tesla shares pulled the Nasdaq off its record high.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls jumped by 291,000 jobs in January, the most since May 2015, while a separate report showed US services sector activity picked up in January, suggesting the economy could continue to grow moderately this year even as consumer spending is slowing.

The benchmark S&P 500 has more than recovered from last week's steep losses after China boosted liquidity to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Close

"There is at least not as much of a fear of an outcome of a pandemic that will have as much economic pressure globally as maybe initially was thought," said Delores Rubin, senior equities trader at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management in New York.

related news

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 417.1 points, or 1.45%, to 29,224.73, the S&P 500 gained 31.88 points, or 0.97%, to 3,329.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.73 points, or 0.27%, to 9,493.71.

Energy was the best performing S&P 500 sector, jumping 3.6% along with a rise in crude prices.

The healthcare sector climbed 2.1%, led by health insurers as well as by a 21.6% jump in shares of Biogen after the biotech company won a patent ruling on a multiple sclerosis drug.

Shares of Tesla cooled off after a huge six-day rally, dropping 18.6%.

Fourth-quarter reporting season for large U.S. companies is more than halfway done, with S&P 500 companies seen posting a 1.6% rise in earnings for the period, according to IBES data form Refinitiv.

"We have had some mixed results, but the big names have been surprising to the upside," Rubin said. "As that continues, folks are not finding that many reasons not to be in the market."

In earnings news, Ford Motor Co shares fell 9.4% after the company delivered a weaker-than-expected 2020 forecast.

Coty Inc shares rose 12.7% after the cosmetics and fragrance maker reported quarterly profit above expectations.

Merck shares dropped 3.1% after the drugmaker said it will spin off its women's health, biosimilar drugs and older products into a separate publicly traded company.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.88-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.37-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 70 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 119 new highs and 20 new lows.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 07:10 am

tags #International Markets

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.