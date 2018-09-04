VST Tillers Tractors declines 2% on poor August sales number

Shares of VST Tillers Tractors slipped more than 2 percent in the morning trade after company's tractors sale declined in the month of August 2018.

The company sold 517 tractors in the month of August 2018 against 1,028 in August 2017.

However, company sold 1,646 units of power tillers in August 2018 against 1,628 units in August 2017.

For the year, the company sold 9,611 units of power tillers and 3,212 units of tractors against 11,152 power tillers and 4,343 tractors in a year ago period,

respectively.

At 09:19 hrs VST Tillers Tractors was quoting at Rs 2,165.05, down Rs 42.80, or 1.94 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,085 and 52-week low Rs 1,935 on 24 April, 2018 and 27 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.72 percent below its 52-week high and 12.04 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil