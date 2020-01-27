App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VST Tillers signs MoU with Czech firm, share price up 4%

VST Tillers has manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Maluru and Mysuru and corporate office in Bengaluru..

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

VST Tillers Tractors share price gained 4.5 percent in the morning trade on January 27 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Europe-based manufacturer.

"We entered in to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zetor Tractors a.s. from Czech Republic manufacturers of tractors, components, engines and transmission over seven decades and having the

registered office at Brno, Czech Republic," the company said in a BSE filing.

"These players with over 120 years of combined experience agreed upon the joint product development, manufacturing and business plan for tractors with a horsepower greater than 36 HP for India and global

markets."

Close

VST Tillers has manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur and Maluru and Mysuru in Karnataka, where it also has its corporate office in Bengaluru.

related news

Zetor Tractors exports to more than 56 countries and has a customer base of 1.3 million.

The stock has rallied more than 30 percent in the last one month. It was quoting at Rs 1,400, up Rs 53.75, or 3.99 percent, on the BSE at 1024 hours.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 10:51 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #VST Tillers Tractors

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.