VST Industries share prices jump 7% after Radhakishan Damani buys stake

VST Industries share prices jumped 7 percent in early trade on November 14 to hit a 52-week high after Radhakishan Damani bought 2,70,000 shares in the company through a bulk deal.

Ace investor Damani had a day earlier picked up a stake in the cigarette- maker at Rs 4,259.99 per share through a bulk deal, BSE data shows. The company's market capitalisation is Rs 6,603.97 crore, the data says.

Damani is the owner of Avenue Supermarts that operates retail chain D-Mart.

On the other hand, HDFC Mutual Fund offloaded 2,73,706 VST Industries shares at Rs 4,260 per share.

The VST Industries stock has risen more than 50 percent in the last one year.