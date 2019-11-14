VST Industries share prices jump 7% after Radhakishan Damani buys stake

Ace investor Damani picked up a stake in the cigarette-maker on November 13 at Rs 4,259.99 per share through a bulk deal.
VST Industries share prices jumped 7 percent in early trade on November 14 to hit a 52-week high after Radhakishan Damani bought 2,70,000 shares in the company through a bulk deal.
Damani is the owner of Avenue Supermarts that operates retail chain D-Mart.
On the other hand, HDFC Mutual Fund offloaded 2,73,706 VST Industries shares at Rs 4,260 per share.
The VST Industries stock has risen more than 50 percent in the last one year.At 1005 hours, VST Industries was quoting at Rs 4,558.05, up Rs 281.40, or 6.58 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,600.00.