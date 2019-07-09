Volume shockers: Titan Company, REC, RPP Infra, Oil India top the charts

Benchmark indices ended mixed with Nifty down 2 points and while the Sensex closed up 10 points. About 1,161 shares advanced, 1,253 shares declined, and 159 shares were unchanged.

Here is the list of top stocks that moved the most with respect to volumes:

Titan Company was trading with volumes of 804,778 shares, compared to its five day average of 112,930 shares, an increase of 612.64 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 8.83 times. RPP Infra Projects was trading with volumes of 2,338 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,081 shares, an increase of 12.33 percent.

Finolex Cables was trading with volumes of 4,240 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,677 shares, an increase of 15.30 percent. It witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.03 times.

REC was trading with volumes of 2,288,476 shares, compared to its five day average of 274,924 shares, an increase of 732.40 percent. The stock touched lower circuit Rs. 136.30 and saw spurt in volume by more than 6.73 times.