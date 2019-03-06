App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volume Shockers: Relaxo Footwears, Info Edge, Eveready, Mastek, AB Fashion surge up to 17,000 %

Relaxo Footwears was trading with volumes of 905,195 shares while Eveready Industries was trading with volumes of 149,192 shares, compared to its five day average of 5,495 shares, an increase of 2,615.05 percent.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade with positive bias this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty50 up 39 points, trading at 11026 while the Sensex jumped 134 points and was trading at 36,576 mark.

Nifty Energy was the outperforming sector led by gains from Reliance Industries, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Infra. Media stocks underperformed dragged by Bharat Forge, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1167 stocks advancing and 564 declining while 339 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1614 stocks advanced, 912 declined and 147 remained unchanged.

Here's a look at the stocks which have  moved the most with respect to volumes:

Relaxo Footwears was trading with volumes of 905,195 shares, compared to its five day average of 5,124 shares, an increase of 17,567.17 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 15.92 times.

Info Edge


Clipboard02


Info Edge India was trading with volumes of 555,469 shares, compared to its five day average of 10,891 shares, an increase of 5,000.16 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 53.17 times. Also, Eveready Industries India was trading with volumes of 149,192 shares, compared to its five day average of 5,495 shares, an increase of 2,615.05 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 28.36 times on March 6, 2019 and its volume also increased by more than 2.55 times on March 5, 2019.

Eveready Industries


Clipboard04


Jammu and Kashmir Bank was trading with volumes of 1,346,026 shares, compared to its five day average of 57,788 shares, an increase of 2,229.23 percent. It saw spurt in volume by more than 28.26 times.

Mastek


Clipboard06


Mastek was trading with volumes of 106,466 shares, compared to its five day average of 8,205 shares, an increase of 1,197.57 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 17.63 times. Also, Sadbhav Engineering was trading with volumes of 398,726 shares, compared to its five day average of 32,605 shares, an increase of 1,122.91 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 19.44 times.

Network18 Media & Investments was trading with volumes of 1,863,881 shares, compared to its five day average of 165,815 shares, an increase of 1,024.07 percent. It saw spurt in volume by more than 14.70 times.

Aditya Birla Fashion


Clipboard08

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail was trading with volumes of 567,283 shares, compared to its five day average of 69,775 shares, an increase of 713.02 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 6.62 times.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 01:50 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Sensex #Volume Shockers

