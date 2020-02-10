Volume buzzers: Zee Ent tanks 7%; Hinduja Global, Taj GVK Hotels hit upper circuit

The Indian stock market is feeling the heat of the coronavirus outbreak. Sensex and Nifty traded in the red.

The metal index was the most hard-hit, falling over 3 percent after data from China's metal association showed the country's nonferrous metal output will fall at least 10 percent YoY in February.

Sensex is down 157.20 points or 0.38 percent at 40984.65, and the Nifty shed 64.50 points at 12033.90.

Metal along with the auto index fell the most down 2.5-3 percent dragged by Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi Systems and Eicher Motors.

The top metal losers included Tata Steel, Coal India, Vedanta, SAIL, Hindalco Industries, NALCO and Jindal Steel & Power.

The stocks which have moved the most with respect to volumes included Zee Entertainment which tanked over 7 percent. It was trading with volumes of 601,633 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,422,036 shares, a decrease of -57.69 percent.

The stock is in the news amid media report that the corporate affairs ministry has ordered an inspection of the financials of the company. According to Moneycontrol report, the ministry has ordered an inspection of financials of ZEEL following allegations of corporate governance lapses and after some independent directors quit recently.

The other stocks which moved the most were Hinduja Global Solutions Limited which zoomed 20 percent, hitting upper circuit. There were pending buy orders of 8,440 shares, with no sellers available.

It was trading with volumes of 4,335 shares, compared to its five day average of 321 shares, an increase of 1,251.31 percent.

Hinduja Global (India) was quoting at Rs 252.45, up Rs 42.05, or 19.99 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 252.45. There were pending buy orders of 8,893 shares, with no sellers available.

It was trading with volumes of 22,329 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,312 shares, an increase of 1,601.65 percent.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts was quoting at Rs 194.00, up Rs 23.45, or 13.75 percent. It was trading with volumes of 20,682 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,121 shares, an increase of 875.01 percent.

Royal Orchid Hotels was quoting at Rs 94.30, up Rs 15.70, or 19.97 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 94.30. There were pending buy orders of 6,680 shares, with no sellers available.

It was trading with volumes of 218,103 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,887 shares, an increase of 11,460.64 percent.