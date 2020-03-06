Volume Buzzers: YES Bank, SBI top the chart; Tata Motors tanks 10%, Maruti in green

The Indian stock market is trading off the day's low after banking and metal stocks dragged the market lower amid fear of coronavirus and the YES Bank fiasco.

In the morning session, Sensex and Nifty touched their lowest levels of 2020 but has recovered some lost ground. Sensex is down 908.59 points or 2.36 percent at 37562.02, and the Nifty shed 286.10 points or 2.54 percent at 10982.90.

"Going ahead, despite elevated global volatility, we expect supportive efforts to emerge in the range of 10,900-10,600. Empirically, over the past decade, secondary corrections to the tune of 15 percent within the framework of a structural bull market is considered as a normal bull market correction, offering a favourable risk reward," said ICICI Direct.

Metals along with the banking names continues to remain the top losers. Metal stocks including Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, Welspun Corp and NALCO were down 3-6 percent.

Banking stocks came under pressure after the sell-off in the Yes Bank as RBI superseded the bank's board and capped per day deposit withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000.

Major global brokerages also remained bearish on the Yes Bank stock post the RBI action.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) in its circular said that no Future and Options contracts shall be available in the Yes Bank for trading in the equity derivative segment from May 29, 2020 onwards.

JP Morgan is underweight on YES Bank and has cut target to Re 1 while UBS has maintained a sell call with target at Rs 20 per share. Macquarie has an underperform call on the stock with target at Rs 25 per share.

Shares of State Bank of India continues to trade in the red down almost 6 percent amid buzz that it may acquire controlling stake in YES Bank, along with Life Insurance Corporation. Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained buy rating with a target at Rs 420 per share. It believes that SBI is the best proxy to invest in the corporate NPL recovery theme as it offers the best risk-reward.

The other losers included Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Central Bank of India and Canara Bank.

Tata Motors share price plunged more than 10 percent intraday on March 6 after it announced a drop in China sales due to coronavirus.

The coronavirus significantly impacted China sales, with February retail down around 85 percent against the previous year, the company said in a release.

India VIX zoomed 10.06 percent and was trading at 25.59 level.

The top gainers from Nifty included Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, GAIL India and Asian Paints.

Apart from YES Bank, the top losers included Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, State Bank of India and Zee Entertainment.

However, Jaguar Land Rover sales grew on an average 25 percent year-on-year for the six months from July through December 2019. The strong growth continued in the first three weeks of January, it added.

644 stocks hit fresh 52-week low on the BSE including YES Bank, Allahabad Bank, SpiceJet, Piramal Enterprises, PNB Housing, IndusInd Bank, Future Retail, LIC Housing, Andhra Bank, Dilip Buildcon, Graphite India, Concor, BHEL, Kalpataru Power, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, InterGlobe Aviation, NBCC, Adani Ports, Tata Chemicals and ONGC among others.

About 387 shares have advanced, 1872 shares declined, and 102 shares are unchanged.

The stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes included YES Bank which crashed 57 percent at 14:58 hrs. It was trading with volumes of 100,090,096 shares, compared to its five day average of 15,528,457 shares, an increase of 544.56 percent.

Share price of Vodafone Idea shed 7 percent. It was trading with volumes of 43,232,475 shares, compared to its five day average of 47,146,476 shares, a decrease of -8.30 percent.

Following the approval of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea has today filed its self-assessment of the AGR liabilities with DoT. The self-assessment discloses the Company's AGR liabilities to aggregate Rs 21,533 crore including a principal amount of Rs 6,854 crore for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19 and interest up to February 2020, it said in a filing to the BSE.

United Bank of India share price hit lower circuit of Rs 5.99 per share. There were pending sell orders of 8,750 shares, with no buyers available. It was trading with volumes of 283,293 shares, compared to its five day average of 33,385 shares, an increase of 748.56 percent.

