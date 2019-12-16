Voltas share price gains 2% as analysts retain bullish stance after management meet

Shares of air conditioner manufacturer Voltas gained 1.6 percent intraday on December 16 after analysts retained bullish stance on the stock after meeting with the management.

JM Financial, which has a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 730, expects operating leverage to drive margin expansion in unitary cooling products (UCP) segment.

Meanwhile, the brokerage believes increased investments in manufacturing facilities and higher NWC requirement for EMP projects will keep the pressure on the cash balance.

According to Motilal Oswal, Samsung's return to window and non-inverter ACs will increase competition in the market, but different price points in the products of the two companies will not lead to any significant market share erosion for Voltas.

However, there is a long tail of AC brands and Samsung may gain market share at the cost of these fringe players in the near term, it added.

The brokerage has a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 785.

Citi also has a buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 765 per share.

The stock rallied 20 percent in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 682.70, up Rs 3.25, or 0.48 percent on the BSE at 1110 hours IST.