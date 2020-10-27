Volatility to remain high till US elections, markets also watching Senate, House outcomes

The 2020 US elections are the most-watched quadrennial event. Being the world's largest economy, US policymaking influences decision-makers across the globe. The US also has a safe-haven currency in the dollar that drives most of the international trade and capital flows, compelling investors to enumerate the key areas of impact.

Historically, Democrats have performed better for the US economy and equities, with an average growth of around 100 bps higher at 3.8 percent. The US has a strong influence on global GDP and equity market sentiments as it constitutes a large proportion of the MSCI World Index. Export-led Indian corporates could benefit from a healthy US-GDP growth.

The Democrats are also more trade friendly and corporate profits, employment, and compensation growth seems to be better during their reign. Inflation and interest rates, however, tend to be firm and if 'middling-economy and low-interest rates' are market positives that drive up the valuations, the Republicans have an upper hand.

In terms of monetary policy, under the Trump administration and pandemic, the US Fed has resorted to an unconventional stance to pull the economy out of a recession, which has led to huge asset price inflation and a V-shaped recovery in the markets.

The Democrats, however, have resorted to more conventional methods in the past and a reversal from existing positioning could negatively impact market sentiments and lead to outflows from an Indian context.

Both parties have a different view when it comes to tax proposals. Trump reduced corporate taxes in 2016 while democrats have proposed to raise them. But, with the stretched US public debt-to-GDP ratio, it would be fiscally imprudent to cut taxes and raise spending as this could lead to a spike in inflation and bond yields.

Removal of tax-arbitrage could, however, benefit India as US corporates would prefer setting-up facilities here for its consumption demand potential and improving ease of doing business. A rise in government spending could also lead to order inflows for US-focused Indian corporates.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has indicated an ally-led multilateral relationship approach vis-à-vis the bilateral discussions preferred by Republican Trump. The fear of a US-China trade war is still fresh and the unchecked spread of COVID-19 has led to an unfavourable opinion against China amongst US citizens. India has enjoyed strong strategic relations with the US, irrespective of the party in power but any reversal of import tariffs or soft stance on trade with China could be a negative.

The dollar historically has been weaker under Republicans. The current near-zero interest rate regime along with widening fiscal deficit has already put pressure on the dollar index and could continue the same way if the COVID-19 pandemic pain ends earlier than expected, leading to risk-on sentiments.

Commodities flourish under a weak dollar and a Biden win could lead to the softening of sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, potentially increasing oil supply. At the same time, climate-change priorities could limit US oil into markets, thereby balancing supply. A strong rupee will also benefit India with non-oil non-gold imports.

Apart from the presidential race, the outcome of House and Senate elections will be crucial for the eventual policy direction and volatility is expected to remain elevated until then.

As uncertainty increases, risk aversion might set in leading to ‘flight-to-safety’ wherein investors can pull out capital from emerging markets and pile into US treasury bills, gold and the dollar . Such an event of FII outflows could lead to downward pressure on the rupee and equity markets in the very short term.

Markets generally are tense about the unknowns and tend to move on once major events cross over. Hence, in the medium term, markets could continue their V-shaped recovery and trend upward driven by central bank liquidity.

(Rajesh Cheruvu, Chief Investment Officer at Validus Wealth.)

