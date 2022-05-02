Volatility making retail investors jittery, direct investment in equities at a 6-month low

Retail investors, hailed as the big X factor for the Indian market, seem to be dragging their feet as rising volatility and deep correction in the broader market tests their risk appetite.

In March, direct retail investment in the equity market through the National Stock Exchange stood at a paltry Rs 7,100 crore, the lowest inflow in more than six months, according to data available on the NSE.

“The retail investor psychology is that as long as they are making money, they will put in more money. In December-March, individual portfolios have been bleeding and when that happens, people tend to pause,” said independent market expert Ambareesh Baliga.

The new wave of retail investors has been one of the pillars of the bull market in the past two years. The number of demat accounts has more than doubled to nearly 90 million over the past two years, while the cohort has directly invested over Rs 2 lakh crore during the period.

Net inflows from retail investors nosedived 49 percent month-on-month in March and 51 percent on-month in February. The dip in direct investments came despite addition of more than 9 million dematerialised (demat) accounts in the March quarter.

The dip in direct investment is in-line with the reducing footprint of retail investors in the cash market, where their share in average daily turnover has fallen to 36.4 percent in March from 37.5 percent in February.

The sharp decline came in one of the most volatile months for Indian shares since the COVID-19 induced crash of March 2020.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and boiling global crude oil prices saw the Nifty plummet 15 percent from its record high at one point during the month.

The volatility in the market was compounded by foreign portfolio investors withdrawing Rs 40,000 crore from the equity market.

The smallcap space, often the refuge of mom-and-pop investors, bore the brunt of the volatility that has gripped the market this year.

Of the 100 stocks part of the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, nearly two-thirds have given negative returns the calendar year 2022. The average decline in the Nifty smallcap 100 stocks has been more than 4 percent during the period.

Similarly, the midcap space has offered no comfort to retail investors. As many as 67 of the 100 stocks that are part of the Nifty Midcap 100 recorded losses in the first quarter of the calendar year, with an average drawdown of 4 percent.

SIP inflows hold firm

While direct retail investments have shown signs of fatigue in the first three months of 2022, participation through systematic investment plans (SIPS) remained steady.

Inflows from SIPs stood at Rs 11,517 crore in January, Rs 11,438 crore in February and at Rs 12,327 crore in March, suggesting that indirect participation continued to remain robust throughout the volatile period.

Market participants suggested that paperwork around halting a SIP and efforts on part of mutual funds to educate investors on drawbacks of such an action may have contributed to continued strength in SIP inflows.

Fund managers indicated that the stickiness of inflows from SIPs despite the rise in market volatility is also a sign that retail investors are moving towards safety of diversification provided by mutual funds as against high concentration risk of direct investing.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.