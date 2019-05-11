App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volatility likely to rise further; sell on rally, Nifty may slip towards 11,000

Volatility is expected to increase which also makes the possibility of stops hitting faster and therefore stops must be farther than the usual levels.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Jimeet Modi

The Indian bourses experienced a rough week with the indices witnessing a steep fall. Most of it can be attributed to the fallout from the US-China trade war escalations which led the markets on a downward journey from its tops of 11856.

The pain in store seems far as a further depreciation in the Yuan will only pressurize our currency and our stock markets eventually as the dollar keeps gaining strength amidst the trade escalations.

Looking at the global markets as well, there is an extreme amount of weakness with the domestic political scenario making market participants more nervous and wary of taking any major positions.

related news

It seems that the market meltdown is influencing Political Analysts too, who have taken a U-turn from an NDA majority prediction to a lower NDA number prediction. A few weeks ago the same analysts had

predicted a comfortable NDA win given the market’s upward rally.

It is obvious that the analysts are making their predictions after looking at the frequent change in market conditions. Hence, we recommend investors that they must form an independent view of their own and not blindly follow third-party opinions.

The massive fall this week in the indices was led by India’s bellwether and oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries. However, that is just the tip of the iceberg.

It was seen that the other large caps are cracking as well which shows that the euphoria which took the markets upwards is what is bringing it down.

Amidst the political uncertainty and the rising geopolitical tensions, the earnings season is underway in our domestic markets in full swing with numbers pouring in from all sectors.

Looking at the results reported till now from a macro point of view, it can be noticed that the pickup in corporate profits is subdued this quarter but nonetheless certain companies are trading at premium valuations.

On the other hand, there are companies such as Vedanta which reported a de-growth of 5 percent in its bottom-line with ICICI Bank and BSE also reported a double-digit de-growth in their PAT, however, they are fairly valued when compared to its peers.

Technical Outlook:

Nifty50 swiftly slipped after making a failed attempt to make a new high. Consolidation near the double top formation eventually resolved to lower levels thereby indicating that 11000 can be a reasonable target to expect before this month end. Current levels are around 50 percent retracements, where the market is expected to spend some time before slipping lower to 11000 levels. Sell on rally should be adopted by traders.

Volatility is expected to increase which also makes the possibility of stops hitting faster and therefore stops must be farther than the usual levels.

The important question next week would be what will Mr Markets look at and react?

US-China trade riff, Indian elections or Quarterly results!

While the answer is uncertain, it will be a tough match between the trade war and the outcome of the election with the ongoing quarterly results season having taken a backseat.

Therefore, volatility will remain at its peak as the battle intensifies. Some important results to look out for the next week would be ITC, HDFC Limited, Honeywell, and Hindalco etc. Investors must continue to keep a watchlist of quality companies for their portfolios especially in the mid cap space to buy if there is sudden panic in the market. Nifty closed the week at 11278.90 down by 3.70%.

The author is Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on May 11, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #markets #Nifty

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Alia Bhatt on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra: We don’t ta ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out on a double date with Joe Jonas a ...

Ragini MMS Returns 2: Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal light up the screen ...

Student Of The Year 2 box office collections: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pan ...

Drake takes you inside Air Drake, his brand new $100 million private j ...

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo to meet their former franchise ...

Beyonce gave birth to Solange as a teen and is actually 44, according ...

Chris Evans shares BTS picture of an aged Captain America from Avenger ...

IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni Shares Tips With Rishabh Pant After CSK Victory

Digital Platforms Have Given Us the Opportunity to Show Progressive St ...

Robert Downey Jr Shares BTS Pictures of His Final Moments as Iron Man ...

This Modified Yamaha RD350 Is a Forlorn Hope of What We Deserved

WATCH | Except Dhoni, CSK Top Six Haven't Been Consistent: Du Plessis

‘Mentally-Disturbed’ Passenger Tries to Commit Suicide by Opening ...

Assam HSLC Result 2019: Assam Board to Declare SEBA Class 10 Results a ...

Summer special 2019: Here’s How You Can Engage Children During Vacat ...

The Other D-Voters: How to Win Elections and Influence Voters the Dera ...

Ruchir Sharma: Incredible surge by BJP in West Bengal, caste divide st ...

Still lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

MP's youth votes: No one with sense of humanity will vote for Pragya T ...

Pakistan pushes for $6.5 bn IMF bailout package despite deadlock; repo ...

Student of the Year 2: Punit Malhotra on working with Tiger Shroff, an ...

'No doubt it was a vacation, every officer knew that': Navy veterans b ...

IIP contracts after 21-months gap: What does disappointing factory out ...

Rome Masters 2019 draw: Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic ...

Revisiting Manto's Bombay, in words and pictures

The Stories In My Life: Roald Dahl's 'Genesis and Catastrophe' capture ...

Google I/O: 7 announcements from past events that we're still waiting ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.