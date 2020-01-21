Volatility likely to continue, resumption of selling pressure could be seen after mild pullback in USD-INR

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

The USD-INR currency pair saw heavy volatility amid geopolitical tensions in the week gone by. Initial gains were wiped out and sharp decline witnessed in the last three days of the week. The bullish sentiment was seriously damaged and currency pair on January 17 closed with a weekly loss of 81 paise at 70.96.

For the last few weeks, we have been discussing that the currency pair is locked in the broader 72.40 and 70.35 trading range.

Since September 2019, the contra trade from lower and upper levels is providing decent returns to the traders; on many occasions prices contracted even further within this broader range. The recent short-term support of 71.10 has been traded on the lower side, which has dampened the bullish sentiment to some extent and we can expect further negativity.

Volatility might trouble traders this week and the currency pair could trade with a negative bias, as prices are trading below short-term support level of 71.10.

Short and medium-term moving averages will act as a resistance and any pullback is likely to be sold into. The bearish engulfing candlestick pattern on the weekly chart suggests that the bulls are tired and any pullback in the coming days might see the resumption of selling pressure.

High volatility and sharp fall have resulted in complex technical structure, which will require a cautious approach while trading in the currency pair.

USD/INR DAILY

Though this fall could extend to 70.65 and 70.35, but any selling position should be initiated on retracement only.

The Reserve Bank of India monitors currency movements and it could intervene after such sharp appreciation in the Indian rupee.

The central bank could try to maintain the balance as further strength in the rupee could damage the export sentiment. Thus, we would recommend that the traders wait for retracement and look for shorting opportunity at higher levels.

Immediate resistance level is placed at 71.35. Daily RSI is trading near important support zone, which could offer trading bounce from current level till 71.25 and 71.35.

Trading strategy

Considering the current situation, where a resumption of the downtrend can be seen after a mild pull back from the support level of 70.65 and volatility would not be ruled out, traders can go for “unconventional bear call spread”. In it put option of 70.75 can be sold at 0.11 and 70.50 PE can be bought at 0.040. At the same time to reduce the risk further, CE of 71.50 can also be sold at 0.0325.

The strategy would provide a low-risk and high-reward trade to traders to gain the maximum premium up to 0.1025 paisa.

Note: Options premiums discussed above are based on closing price of January 13 of January 17 contract.