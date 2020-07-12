'Volatility at 4-month low hints no major move in short term'

Nilesh Jain

The bulls continued to dominate as both Nifty and BankNifty indices gained momentum for the fourth consecutive week. The Nifty index formed a small bullish candle and also reclaimed its 100-DEMA on the weekly scale.

Now, if we take the Fibonacci retracement of the entire fall, then 78.6 percent retracement is coming around 11,350 levels, whereas the immediate support of a rising trend line is coming around 10,500 levels and as long as Nifty trades above the same, we can expect the current momentum to continue towards 11,000 levels.

The momentum indicators and oscillators are very well in the buy mode on a weekly scale which hints that bulls are still having an upper hand and current pullback is likely to extend further.

The volatility index IndiaVIX fell by 3.6 percent and ended at a 4-month low of 24.8 levels. The overall fall in the volatility is hinting of no major move in the short term, which is giving comfort to the bulls.

On the weekly expiry front, the options data indicates that the maximum open interest on the Put side has shifted to 10,000 strike which holds the maximum open interest of 22.7 lakh contracts. We have also seen fresh put writing at 10,700 strike which holds the second-highest open interest and also likely to act as an immediate support in the coming week.

The Call writers are scattered amongst 10,800, 10,900 and 11,000 strikes, where 10,800 holds the maximum open interest. So, the overall options data indicates a rangebound move in the coming week.

The BankNifty index outperformed compared to Nifty index on the weekly basis and reached its upper end of the rising channel. It also provided breakdown from a rising wedge pattern on the daily chart. Now, on the upside, 23,000 will be a crucial resistance for the BankNifty index and only a move above the same might reflect the clear strength in the market. Thus, one should remain cautious as the BankNifty has rallied significantly and in case of any long positions, follow a strict stop loss of 21,800.

Although on the weekly scale, the momentum indicator and oscillators are very well in the buy mode and to reclaim the positive momentum, it has to surpass its immediate hurdle of 23,000 levels and above that next resistance is placed at 24,000.

The author is Technical and Derivative Analyst at Anand Rathi.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.