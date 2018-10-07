Volatility at 20% is likely to weigh on markets; see resistance at 10,500 on Nifty

ICICIdirect

The Nifty extended its downtrend for the fifth consecutive week after a marginal recovery in the first couple of sessions, with a sharp sell-off seen across sectors.

The current decline in the Nifty is highest in terms of percentage decline since 2016. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decision to keep its policy rates unchanged also failed to lift sentiments. The Nifty ended the week at the lowest point.

The highest Put base for the Nifty was placed at the 10,500 strikes. As this level was breached, positions were shifted to the OTM Put strike of 10,000 in the last couple of sessions.

On the other hand, fresh Call writing was seen at strike 10,500, which seems to be an immediate hurdle for the Nifty in coming sessions.

The volatility has moved to the vicinity of 20 percent for the first time since February. Even at current levels, selling pressure is likely to continue in equities.

The current upswing in volatility can be attributed to the closure of positions among short near the money Put strikes. Any reversal in the Nifty is subject to a major cool-off in volatility.

From the market perspective, both mid-cap and small-cap indices have witnessed a sharp sell-off. The midcap index has declined 25 percent while the small-cap has seen value erosion of 38 percent from their highs.

Sectorally, apart from technology, almost every other sector ended in the deep red. However, if the Nifty decline continues, even technology stocks are vulnerable to profit taking.

Bank Nifty: Call writing blocks to keep the index upmove in check

After outperforming Nifty during the week, a sharp reversal was seen in the Bank Nifty, which gave up all its gains and ended at the lowest point on weekly basis.

The RBI policy outcome of keeping key interest rates unchanged did not go well with market participants due to which a sharp reversal of 850 points was seen on the last day of the week.

Both private and public banks remained under pressure with Call writing blocks seen in HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. A similar trend was also observed in the PSU pack, which is likely to keep the index move in check.

Call writing blocks shifted lower to 24,700 and 25,000 strikes. IVs, on the other hand, moved above 20 percent making options expensive.

We feel volatility will remain high. Lack of hedging from current levels may extend the follow-up selling. Looking at the Put set-up, we feel the index may slide towards 24,000 and would open up more downside if it manages to end below these levels.

Outperformance continued in banking stocks, which led the ratio of Bank Nifty/Nifty upward to 2.36 levels. However, we feel underperformance in banking stocks can be seen, going forward, which will pull the ratio lower to 2.30 levels.

Sharp repricing of EMs in the offing

During the week, a surge in US rates (US 10-year moving over 20 bps higher) led the Dollar Index 1 percent higher. Additionally, the crude moved up by over 3 percent to its highest level seen since October 2014.

These hawkish data points led to a sharp re-pricing in the risky assets. Emerging markets (EMs) in particular, saw a strong decline. During the week, MSCI EM fell over 3 percent while EM FX also fell over 1.5 percent.

India was no exception to this decline. In fact, negative domestic macro and micro led the Nifty down over 5 percent while rupee fell almost 2 percent.

As a result of Indian risk-off sentiment, FIIs sold equities worth over $850 million in the cash segment. Additionally, in the options segment, the unusually large buying of a trend in index options was again seen at the start of October as they bought index options worth over $1.2 billion.

This suggests FIIs are negatively biased on Indian equities in the October series as well. In other EM equity markets as well, there was strong selling pressure on part of FIIs.

Outflows were seen in key EMs of Taiwan ($890 million) and Korea ($1.23 billion). Large outflows were also seen from Thailand and Indonesia.

A surge in US yields has already triggered rate volatility to move higher. This has started selling by quant funds and is visible in rising US equity VIX and declining US equities.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Derivative from ICICIdirect. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.