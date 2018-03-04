App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 04, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volatile Week: Metal index loses shine; FIIs sell equity worth Rs 3,535cr

The foreign investors sold equities worth Rs 3,535.04 crore. However, domestic institutions bought Rs 4,049.72 crore worth of equities in last week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It was volatile week for the Indian Markets as the Nifty traded in the range of 10,600 on the upside and 10,400 on the downside.

On the weekly charts Nifty formed a ‘Shooting Star’ kind of pattern which should weigh on markets in the coming week.

A 'Shooting Star' pattern is formed when the index trades well above its opening level but witnesses selling pressure at higher levels as traders start booking profits. This pattern is usually formed in an uptrend and is treated as a reversal pattern.

Investors should remain cautious as a close below 10,300 could signal that bears will take over control. However, if the index starts to trade higher, the next important levels to watch is 10,630, suggest experts.

According to Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking, the index remained within a range of 200 points which is by far a thinner range for the Nifty. We would agree on the point that we are in a ‘Sell on rise’ kind of market.

In the truncated week from February 26 to March 1, as Indian Markets were shut on March 2 on the eve of 'HOLI', the Nifty was down 32 points.

India's volatility index (India VIX) was down 1 percent last week. S&P BSE Midcap index declined 0.60 percent, S&P BSE largecap index shed 0.29 percent, while S&P BSE Smallcap index rose 0.50 percent.

weekly-data (24)

 

weekly-data

 

weekly-data (1)

 

weekly-data (2)

 

weekly-data (6)

Metal index underperformed the other sectorial indices with 2 percent cut during the week.

weekly-data (3)

SBI lost most of its market value on the Sensex, followed by ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and TCS.

weekly-data (4)

 

weekly-data (5)

 

180 stocks has touched the 52-week high including Ashok Leyland, Bharat Bijlee, Interglobe Aviation, Ipca Laboratories, while 234 stocks touched 52-week low including Gitanjali Gems, Uttam Galva Steel, Union Bank of India, in the week ended March 1, 2018.

