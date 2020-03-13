Volatile trade spooks investors; SEBI says ready to take suitable actions requried

The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India today issued a statement on the sharp movements seen in the market.

The Benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have been cracking lately on the back of global sell-off amid rising fears around the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

The statement said that SEBI and stock exchanges are prepared to take suitable actions as required.

"Over the last few days, the Indian Stock Market has been moving in tandem with other global markets owing to concerns relating to COVID-19 pandemic, resultant fear of economic slowdown, recent fall in global crude prices, etc.," said SEBI statment.

The regulator, in its statement, further compared the downfall in global markets and said that the fall in Indian indices has been significantly lower.

Source: SEBI statement

"SEBI and stock exchanges have a robust risk management framework in place which automatically gets triggered in response to movements in the indices (BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty) as well as individual stocks both in cash and derivatives market," the statement read.

"The positions of margin payments, margin utilization, adequacy of collaterals (securities deposited by the brokers with the clearing corporations) and the pay-in’s obligations being met by the clearing members (brokers) are being continuously monitored. Similarly, the settlement and clearance of trades are also being constantly monitored."



Value at Risk (VaR) Margin with initial margin to cover 99% risk of a transaction



Extreme Loss Margin (ELM) to cover the residual risk of a transaction



Collection of mark to market losses on daily basis



Additional surveillance margins based on stress tests



Circuit filters at index levels



Circuit filters at stock levels



Action on the basis of surveillance inputs



Regular follow up by the clearing corporations with the clearing members for collection of margin and pay-in obligations.

Here are some of the measures that are taken by exchanges and SEBI to safeguard interests of the investors: