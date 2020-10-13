Volatile equity markets, US dollar likely to keep gold prices choppy: Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades moderately lower near USD 1921/oz after a 0.1 percent gain yesterday. Gold rallied sharply last week after taking support near USD 1880/oz and a break past USD 1900/oz level led to extended gains helping it test 3-week highs.

Gold is, however, losing momentum amid lack of fresh triggers. The US dollar index has stalled after recent losses as reduced safe-haven buying and concerns about the US economy is countered by worsening virus situation in Europe and China’s move to restrain yuan’s appreciation. Hopes of US stimulus have also kept gold prices underpinned however the delay in a deal has caused some uncertainty. Hopes of a comprehensive fiscal stimulus in the near term eased after Democrats rejected the latest offer by Trump administration. Meanwhile, continued strength in the US equity market has also reduced gold’s appeal as an alternative asset.

However, ETF inflows showed some revival in investor interest. Gold holdings with SPDR ETF rose by 6.1 tonne to 1277.647 tonnes, first net inflow since October 1. Amid other factors, gold remains supported by uneven global economic recovery, rising virus cases which has forced countries to impose more restrictions. British PM Boris Johnson announced new three-tier restriction levels to control the spread of COVID-19 cases across England, as reported by Reuters. Tensions between Australia and China have been rising for the last few months as Australia questioned China’s role in the pandemic. Tensions rose this week as China has suspended purchases of Australian coal, as reported by Bloomberg.

Gold may remain choppy as equity markets and US dollar are likely to remain volatile amid uncertainty relating to the US stimulus package and US Presidential elections. The general bias however may be on the upside as uncertainty about the US economy may keep the pressure on the US dollar.

COMEX Silver trades over 1 percent lower near USD 25/oz after a 0.6 percent gain yesterday when it hit a 3-week high of USD 25.71/oz. Silver rallied in last few days as weaker US dollar lent support to both gold and industrial metals. The rally stalled today as gold struggled for direction amid continuing uncertainty about US stimulus. Improving outlook for the Chinese economy has boosted demand expectations for silver and other industrial metals.

As per Bloomberg report, President Xi Jinping is planning to further open parts of the economy to outside investment. ETF flows however show lack of investor buying. Silver holdings with iShares ETF were unchanged yesterday at 17382.74 tonne after last week’s outflows. The wide discount between MCX and COMEX silver futures also reflects weaker buying interest in India. Silver may witness choppy trade amid mixed factors however the general bias may be on the upside amid general upbeat outlook for gold.

The trend in US dollar may continue to be key price-determining factor for gold and silver and focus will be on economic data from major economies, central bank comments and development relating to US stimulus package, virus outbreak, UK-EU negotiations and US-China tensions.

NYMEX crude trades little changed near USD 39.5/bbl after a 2.9 percent decline yesterday. Crude oil has witnessed sharp volatility in the last few days but continues to remain within the broad range of USD 38-41.5/bbl. We expect mixed trade to continue until there is more clarity about OPEC’s production policy stance and US fiscal. Crude oil rallied sharply last week on supply concerns due to production shutdown in the Gulf of Mexico and labour strike in Norway. Crude however corrected in last two sessions as supply risks eased. Oil firms and labour unions on Friday managed to reach a deal to end the 10-day strike. Hurricane Delta weakened quickly after making landfall near Louisiana and producers began work on resuming output shut in the Gulf of Mexico.

As per US BSEE, about 69.4 percent of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico was shut as of October 12 as against 91.01 percent a day earlier. Also on the supply front, crude weakened amid a third weekly rise in US rig count which shows that producers are not keen on cutting more output. Also weighing on price was rising supply from Libya following the end of the nine-month blockade.

As per Platts report, Libya's state-owned National Oil Corp. said on October 11 it lifted force majeure on Sharara country's biggest field that can pump 300,000 barrels per day. Also weighing on crude are demand concerns amid rising virus cases which has forced countries to impose more restrictions. However, supporting price is gains in US equity market amid general optimism about US stimulus even as policymakers struggle to make much headway in talks.

Crude is rangebound also as market players want more clarity on OPEC’s production policy in light of rising Libyan production and weakening demand outlook. OPEC and allies will hold their next review meeting on October 19 and then we may get more clarity on next possible move.

Crude may witness choppy trade amid mixed factors however general bias may be on the downside owing to improving supply situation. Focus today will be on OPEC’s monthly outlook, US EIA’s monthly oil drilling activity report, economic data from major economies and development relating to US stimulus, virus outbreak.

The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​