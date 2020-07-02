Vodafone share price inches up; Kotak sees firm's troubles beyond AGR woes

After two consecutive sessions of losses, shares of Vodafone Idea traded with mild gains in morning trade on BSE on July 2.

The country's third-largest telecom operator, on July 1 reported a staggering Rs 73,878 crore of net loss in fiscal ended March 2020 - the highest ever by any Indian firm - after it provisioned for Supreme Court mandated statutory dues.

The firm, which has to pay Rs 51,400 crore dues after the apex court ordered the non-telecom revenues to be included in calculating statutory dues, said the liability has "cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern".

In a regulatory filing, Vodafone Idea reported the widening of the March quarter net loss to Rs 11,643.5 crore. Its losses stood at Rs 4,881.9 crore in the same period a year ago and Rs 6,438.8 crore in the previous October-December quarter.

Vodafone Idea’s consistent and rather sharp deterioration in consumer franchise has gone silently unnoticed amid the Street’s single-minded focus on the AGR issue. In just the past seven quarters, the company’s relative operating performance has deteriorated sharply versus Bharti Airtel on nearly every consumer-facing parameter, said brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities.

"Journey past the AGR hump is not going to be an easy one. Survival alone may not ensure competitiveness and ‘uncompetitive survival’ typically doesn’t last too long in the cut-throat, capital-intensive world of wireless carriers," Kotak said.

Shares of Vodafone Idea traded 0.20 percent up at Rs 10.18 on BSE around 10:35 hours.

