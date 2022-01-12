Vodafone joins RBL Bank, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance on F&O ban list of NSE

live bse live

The list of stocks banned from trading in the futures and options segment has increased to four after these securities crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Vodafone Idea, which corrected 20.5 percent in previous session, was the fourth stock to join the ban list on January 12. It traded with a volume of 210.87 crore equity shares on the National Stock Exchange, an increase of 236 percent compared to its five-day average of 62.77 crore shares and an increase of 290 percent compared to its 30-day average of 54.04 crore equity shares.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank and Delta Corp continued to be on the exchange's F&O ban list.

Derivative contracts in these four securities crossed 95 percent of the market wide position limit and hence they are on the ban list, the NSE said.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE said.

During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks under the F&O ban, but they can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps to reduce speculation in a stock.

The market wide position limit, which is set by the stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market wide position limit, then its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market wide position limit, the NSE said.