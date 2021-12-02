MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:1 day left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Vodafone Idea's new tariff plan restricts number portability, Jio tells TRAI

Over the past one week, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio announced tariff hikes of up to 25 percent, which analysts believe is a positive move for the sector and could boost their operating profits by at least 40 percent.

Moneycontrol News
December 02, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

Reliance Jio has urged the telecom regulator to look into Vodafone Idea's new tariff plans, alleging that it could become a barrier in mobile number portability, The Economic Times reported on December 2.

According to RJio, Vodafone Idea’s move to raise the tariff for its SMS service to Rs 179 from Rs 149 could discourage subscribers, especially entry-level users, who are looking to port to other telecom service providers, the report said.

Jio claimed that the new tariff would mean that a customer, looking to switch telecom service provider, will have to subscribe to an expensive plan in order to send an SMS, which is required to process a porting request.

Also read: TRAI releases consultation paper to discuss pricing, modalities for auction of 5G spectrum

The move comes just a few days after all private telecom operators in the country hiked their tariff plans amid rising competition and stress in the sector.

Close

The Reliance Industries-owned Jio has asked the telecom regulator to consider making such SMS services free or suggest other means for customers to switch networks, a report said. TRAI is examining the issue, and will ensure that consumers have the flexibility to choose. the report said.

In September, over 10 million subscribers submitted requests across networks in India to switch to another network, and customer acquisition is crucial for all the three private telecom players.

Gross subscriber base for the industry fell steeply by 20.7 million to 1,166 million in September on account of a 19 million decline in RJio’s gross subscriber base due to a cleanup of inactive subscribers. However, active subscribers grew by 3.9 million to 996 million on month.

Also read: Tariff hikes, moratorium to help telecom companies invest more aggressively in 5G tech

Even as gross subscribers for RJio fell, it maintained its lead in active subscriber additions at 4.7 million to 355 million, increasing its market share by 30 bps to 35.7%, Motilal Oswal said in a report.

Over the past one week, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio announced tariff hikes of up to 25 percent, which analysts believe is a positive move for the sector and could boost their operating profits by at least 40 percent. This coupled with the moratorium on government dues will help them invest more aggressively into 5G technology, said a report.

Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 2, 2021 01:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.