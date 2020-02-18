Vodafone Idea shares tank 15% as investors remain wary

Shares of Vodafone Idea continued trading in the red as the stock crashed 15 percent in opening deals on BSE on February 18.

The stock has been in the negative territory since February 10 amid factors, including concerns over AGR dues and quarterly earnings.

The board of Vodafone Idea February 17 authorised the immediate payment of Rs 2,500 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as a portion of the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.

According to a release filed with the exchanges, the company would pay another Rs 1,000 crore to the DoT before the end of the week.

The development comes after the DoT, on February 14, ordered telecom companies like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear their AGR dues before February 14 midnight.

Meanwhile, Care Ratings has downgraded the rating on Vodafone Idea's long term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures. The downgrade is on account of "significant erosion" in the overall risk profile of the company in the wake of the absence of relief on modification plea relating to AGR dues on February 14.

It also takes cognizance of recent losses suffered by the company in the quarter ended December.

In a regulatory filing, Vodafone Idea said that Care Ratings Limited (CARE) has downgraded its rating on long term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures. The rating on long term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures has been revised to 'BB-' from 'BBB-'.

Shares of Vodafone Idea traded 10.53 percent down at Rs 3.06 on BSE around 09:30 hours IST.