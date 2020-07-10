Vodafone Idea share price falls 5% amid reports of capital constraints

Vodafone Idea share price fell over 5 percent in intraday trade on July 10 amid reports that the company was experiencing capital constraints.

A CNBC-TV18 report said capital constraints at Vodafone Idea was restricting payment to some vendors. Vodafone Idea's teams were in talks with tower companies to explain the backlog and issues.

The delay in payment was on account of liabilities and was expected to be temporary, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Payment for July and June may be done together by August 3, the report said.

As per SBICAP Securities, any default will make Vodafone Idea's case weak in the Supreme Court as the top court has been worried about the company's ability to pay AGR dues.

The company reported Rs 73,878 crore of net loss in fiscal ended March 2020, the highest ever by an Indian firm, after it provisioned for Supreme Court mandated statutory dues.

The firm, which has to pay Rs 51,400 crore dues after the court ordered the non-telecom revenues to be included in calculating statutory dues, said the liability had "cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern".

According to a report by Emkay Global, wireless revenues of telecom companies Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are expected to fall during the first quarter of the current fiscal on account of the nationwide lockdown.

At 1130 hours, shares of Vodafone Idea were trading 4.16 percent down at Rs 8.98 on BSE.