Vodafone Idea plunges 9% after CEO Balesh Sharma quits

Shares of Vodafone Idea fell as much as 8.84 percent intraday on August 20 after the chief executive officer Balesh Sharma stepped down. The situation was worsened by additional loss of subscribers in June.

The stock lost more than 80 percent of its value in the last one year. It was quoting at Rs 5.96, down Rs 0.03, or 0.50 percent on the BSE at 1329 hours IST.

The mobile operator, on August 19, said Balesh Sharma has stepped down as its CEO citing personal reasons.

Ravinder Takkar, currently Vodafone Group's representative in India, will be appointed as the new MD and CEO with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.

Balesh will be taking up a new role with Vodafone Group, which will be announced in due course," the statement added.

In addition, Vodafone Idea lost 41.45 lakh subscribers in June but is still leading the total subscriber tally at 38.34 crore.

Reliance Jio, which added 82.6 lakh users in June, is at number two with 33.12 crore subscribers and Bharti Airtel at number three spot with 32.03 crore subscribers, according to data released by TRAI.

Jio's entry into the market dented the financial metrics of the operators, deepening the impact of regulatory decisions like cut in termination charges, even though the voice and data usage per se have been growing at a scorching pace.