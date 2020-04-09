VIX dives sharply but market unlikely to stabilise soon: Religare Broking

We believe April could also be a washout for the auto sector, given the lockdown. The auto sector would require much more than the scrappage policy to get the growth back on track. We believe a large stimulus package would be necessary to spur the demand for vehicles in India," Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Edited excerpt:

Q: Do you think the market is now stabilizing around current levels and will remain in a broad consolidation range in the coming weeks?

Though the decline in volatility index is certainly positive, I seriously doubt that markets are going to stabilise any time soon. Just a few days ago, the Nifty index was witnessing move of nearly 700 points a day (Average true range of last 5 sessions) which has now come down close to 450 points but we still have a long way to go as it usually hovers within 130-300 points range.

In short, we expect Nifty to hover in a broader range wherein 9,000-9,500 levels would act as hurdles. In case of a decline, 8,000 would act as an immediate cushion and the zone closer to 7,500 will be the key support in the near future.

Q: Do you think the government will be able to end the lockdown on April 14 given the consistent increase in coronavirus cases and deaths in India?

We believe given the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in India, the government may extend the lockdown beyond April 14 particularly in regions/areas with the highest number of cases. There may be some relaxations in the lockdown (in terms of availability of public transport, opening up of some of the factories with a reduced workforce) in some of the places in a phased manner, which is crucial for gradually restoring the business/economic activities.

However, complete lifting of the lockdown may happen only once the cases start to recede.

Q: The auto sector has also been hit hard by the slowdown. Will April be worse for the industry?

We believe the month of April could also be a washout for the auto sector, given the lockdown. Even if the lockdown opens, it's unlikely that there would be any sales for the auto companies. The auto sector would require much more than the scrappage policy to get the growth back on track. We believe a large stimulus package would be necessary to spur the demand for vehicles in India. Further, we expect the recovery would be gradual.

Q: What are the data points one should watch out for in the coming weeks?

We expect the situation to either be similar or deteriorate further in April as the number of cases is increasing (crossed 4,000+) and there is a high risk of community transmission. Further, due to pandemic, there is a recession kind of situation across global economies however the respective governments are providing relief packages, which could curb the negative impact of the same.

Hence if cases recede, investors would see some revival in global markets including India in the near term.

Also, falling crude price (between $25-35/barrel) and depreciating currency (crosses 76 mark vs US$) will be on the radar. Moreover, on the domestic front, India was already facing economic slowdown plus this virus and lockdown has affected the growth across sectors. Going forward, GDP data and inflation numbers such as CPI, IIP and WPI would be monitored.

