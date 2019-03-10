App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2019 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VIX dips below 15, Nifty holding above 10,985 decisively may extend fresh upmove towards 11,118

Overall price setup suggests bullish bias near to the upper band of the trading range but requires a hold above 10,985 zones to extend its fresh move towards 11,118.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Chandan Taparia

Nifty index opened negative but consolidated for the most part of the session and managed to hold above 11,000 zone for third consecutive session.

It has been finding pause in positive momentum as it failed to head towards previous swing high of 11,118 zone and has been consolidating in between 11,000 to 11,090 zones from last three trading sessions.

The index formed a bullish candle on weekly scale with highest weekly close in last 24 weeks while on daily (on March 8) it formed a small bodied Doji kind of candle.

Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia
Derivative & Technical Analyst|Motilal Oswal Securities

Overall price setup suggests bullish bias near to the upper band of the trading range but requires a hold above 10,985 zones to extend its fresh move towards 11,118 then 11,200 zone while on the downside support exists at 10,929 then 10,888 zones.

Nifty index witnessed strong momentum on its weekly expiry day led by buying in most of the sectorial indices. It has been forming higher highs - higher lows on weekly scale and range is gradually shifting higher with shift in open interest (OI) congestion zones.

India Volatility Index (VIX) fell by 8.17 percent at 14.94 levels and decline in VIX has given a comfort to bulls to hold beyond 11,000 zones.

On the Option front, maximum Put OI is at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,500 followed by 11,300 strike.

Minor Put writing is at 10,900 strike while Call writing is at 11,100 and by 11,300 strikes. Option band signifies a trading range in between 10,888 to 11,200 zones.

Bank Nifty has been making higher highs - higher lows from last five trading sessions and witnessed decent outperformance compared to Nifty index. It surpassed its multiple hurdle of 27,200, 27,350, 27,500 zones and headed towards its January 2019 high of 27,754 zones.

Bank Nifty is just 621 points away from its life time high of 28,388 levels made in August 2018 and a decisive hold above 27,750 zone could take it towards its blue sky territory.

Now it has to hold above 27,500 zone to extend its move towards 28,000 then 28,388 zones while on the downside support shifted higher at 27,350-27,200 zones.

Stock specific positive setup is expected in HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, UPL, Bata India, L&T Finance Holdings, RBL Bank, Reliance Industries, etc.

(The author is Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.​
First Published on Mar 10, 2019 09:16 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

