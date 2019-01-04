App
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vista Pharmaceuticals locked in 5% upper circuit as co awaits USFDA nod to launch cardiac drug



Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Vista Pharmaceuticals shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 30.45 as the company awaits approval from US health regulator for cardiac drug.

There were pending buy orders of 4,453 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE, at 12:09 hours IST.

Company had filed an ANDA in September 2017 for Dofetilide (brand: TIKOSYN) in financial partnership with Biddle Sawyer, USA.

Tikosyn (generic: Dofetilide) is a cardiac drug which went off patent on October 9, 2018 and the drug molecule, Tikosyn is owned by Pfizer.

Vista said upon approval of Dofetilide ANDA, company will join the exclusive club of other 4 generic manufacturers (Sun, Greenstone, Bion, Mayne/Sigma).

The size of the market is over $200 Million (Rs 1,400 crore approximately).

The company said it has completed all data filings and up to date in GDUFA (generic drug user fee amendments) fee payments for 2019 and is waiting for approval from US FDA for commercial launch of the product.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 12:22 pm

