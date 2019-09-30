Vishwaraj Sugar IPO opens; here's what brokerages say

Karnataka-based Vishwaraj Sugar Industries (VSL) made a debut in the primary market on Monday, September 30.

The company offered 1 crore equity shares at a price band of Rs 55-60 per share. The initial public offer (IPO) will close on Friday, October 4

The IPO comprises of an offer for sale of 70 lakh shares and 30 lakh fresh issue, with a face value of Rs 10 per share. After the IPO, promoters' and promoters groups' stake in the company will come down to 31.35 percent from 54.22 percent before the issue.

Aryaman Financial Services is the book running lead manager to the issue.

Brokerages have expressed subdued outlook on the issue despite the fact that a wide range of products is the strength of the company.

The company offers a wide range of products- sugar sales, distillery products such as rectified spirit and ENA and industrial vinegar. Besides, the company has also entered into a PPA with electricity supply companies for the sale of its surplus power generated.

Brokerage SMC Global highlighted that sugarcane is the principal raw material used for the production of sugar. It depends on the availability of sugarcane and any shortage of sugarcane may adversely affect the company's operations.

The brokerage also pointed out that the major (70 percent) part of the issue is offer for sale (OFS); the amount raised through OFS will not go to the company.

As the company has incurred losses in three out of the last 5 financial years, SMC Global has considered the valuation of the IPO on the basis of book value.

"On the higher end of the price band of Rs 60, the stock is priced at P/B ratio of 0.98 times on the pre issue book value of Rs 61.20, while on the post issue book value of Rs 61.11, the P/B comes out to 0.98 times," said the brokerage.

"Looking at the P/B ratio at Rs 55, the stock is priced at P/B ratio of 61.20 times on the pre issue book value of Rs 0.90 and on the post issue book value of Rs 61.11, the P/B comes out to 0.90 times," the brokerage added.

Brokerage Hem Securities recommends avoiding the issue.

"Although the company has experienced promoters and strong executive team with a wide range of products and has integrated operations with economies of scale, the losses incurred by the company is a major concern. Hence, at the present level we recommend 'avoid' on the issue," the brokerage said.

"The company’s business is working capital intensive including fund requirement for payment for sugarcane purchase during the crushing season. Hence, a major portion of the company’s working capital is utilised towards debtors and inventory," the brokerage added.