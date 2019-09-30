App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vishwaraj Sugar IPO opens; here's what brokerages say

Brokerages have expressed subdued outlook on the issue despite of the fact that a wide range of products is the strength of the company.

Nishant Kumar @Nishantopines
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Karnataka-based Vishwaraj Sugar Industries (VSL) made a debut in the primary market on Monday, September 30.

The company offered 1 crore equity shares at a price band of Rs 55-60 per share. The initial public offer (IPO) will close on Friday, October 4

The IPO comprises of an offer for sale of 70 lakh shares and 30 lakh fresh issue, with a face value of Rs 10 per share. After the IPO, promoters' and promoters groups' stake in the company will come down to 31.35 percent from 54.22 percent before the issue.

Close

Also readIRCTC IPO: Brokerages say buy, but risk remains part of equation

related news

Aryaman Financial Services is the book running lead manager to the issue.

Brokerages have expressed subdued outlook on the issue despite the fact that a wide range of products is the strength of the company.

The company offers a wide range of products- sugar sales, distillery products such as rectified spirit and ENA and industrial vinegar. Besides, the company has also entered into a PPA with electricity supply companies for the sale of its surplus power generated.

Brokerage SMC Global highlighted that sugarcane is the principal raw material used for the production of sugar. It depends on the availability of sugarcane and any shortage of sugarcane may adversely affect the company's operations.

The brokerage also pointed out that the major (70 percent) part of the issue is offer for sale (OFS); the amount raised through OFS will not go to the company.

As the company has incurred losses in three out of the last 5 financial years, SMC Global has considered the valuation of the IPO on the basis of book value.

"On the higher end of the price band of Rs 60, the stock is priced at P/B ratio of 0.98 times on the pre issue book value of Rs 61.20, while on the post issue book value of Rs 61.11, the P/B comes out to 0.98 times," said the brokerage.

"Looking at the P/B ratio at Rs 55, the stock is priced at P/B ratio of 61.20 times on the pre issue book value of Rs 0.90 and on the post issue book value of Rs 61.11, the P/B comes out to 0.90 times," the brokerage added.

Brokerage Hem Securities recommends avoiding the issue.

"Although the company has experienced promoters and strong executive team with a wide range of products and has integrated operations with economies of scale, the losses incurred by the company is a major concern. Hence, at the present level we recommend 'avoid' on the issue," the brokerage said.

"The company’s business is working capital intensive including fund requirement for payment for sugarcane purchase during the crushing season. Hence, a major portion of the company’s working capital is utilised towards debtors and inventory," the brokerage added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 09:40 am

tags #IPO - Tip #Market Edge #Vishwaraj Sugar Industries

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.