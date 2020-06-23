Virus scare likely to keep gold, oil prices choppy: Kotak Securities

Ravindra Rao

Comex gold traded mixed near $1,770/oz after a 0.8 percent gain the previous day. Gold rose to $ 1,779 in intraday trade but shed some gains to close near $ 1,766.

Gold has rallied sharply in the last few sessions on safe-haven buying and robust investor buying but stability in equity markets kept a check on the upside. Gold is choppy as market players are trying to assess whether the second wave of infection will bring back restrictions or lockdowns.

The general stability in equity markets shows that governments may want to avoid re-imposing sanctions due to their negative effect on economic activity. However, if infections continue to rise, some restrictions may remain in place. Safe-haven buying for gold is also high amid US-China and increasing geopolitical tensions.

China's move to increase influence over Hong Kong, the border standoff with India and accusations of Beijing's mishandling of the virus outbreak have kept geopolitical tensions high.

Mixed data from major economies also highlights the negative impact of the virus outbreak and also makes a case for central banks and governments to continue with stimulus measures.

Amid recent moves, the European Central Bank and Bank of England both have boosted bond purchases. Focus now is on discussions over EU’s recovery fund and a possible $ 1-trillion US infrastructure plan. ETF inflows show robust investor interest in gold. Gold holdings with SPDR ETF rose by 6.72 tonnes to 1166.036 tonnes, highest since April 2013.

Gold may continue to witness choppy trade as market players assess virus risk, however, general bias may be on the upside amid increasing challenges to the global economy and continuing stimulus measures.

NYMEX crude rose more than 1 percent to hit an intraday high of $41.24/bbl, the highest since March 6 but shed the gains to trade weaker near $40.5. Crude oil has been on a rise amid expectations of tighter markets as countries continue to reopen their economies. US production is declining and OPEC players are working on improving compliance with production cuts.

While the general outlook has improved, challenges persist and this could keep prices volatile. The sharp recovery in crude prices has led to some US shale producers bringing back some production online. The smaller decline in US crude oil rig count also shows that production cuts may slow down. Meanwhile, US crude stocks are at record high levels.

OPEC has been working on increasing compliance but it is possible that the deeper cuts may not be extended beyond July.

Crude oil is likely to witness choppy trade as market players assess virus risks and its implication for the global economy amid positioning a day ahead of inventory report, hence one needs to wait for lower levels to create fresh long positions.

The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

