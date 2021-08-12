MARKET NEWS

VIP Industries share price gains nearly 11% on reporting profit in June quarter

The company has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.53 crore in the June quarter against a loss of Rs 51.32 crore in the year-ago period

Moneycontrol News
August 12, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
 
 
VIP Industries share price added nearly 11 percent intraday on August 12 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.53 crore against a loss of Rs 51.32 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue jumped to Rs 220.58 crore versus Rs 58.21 crore, YoY.

Broking house Prabhudas Lilladher has upgraded the stock to a buy and increase FY22/FY23 EPS estimates by 44 percent/5 percent respectively as demand recovery post second wave is significantly better than expected (sequential top-line decline of just 15.1 percent in 1QFY22 despite lockdown-like restrictions).

However, the bigger surprise was GM expansion to 50.9 percent (almost similar to pre-COVID levels), resulting in a significant earnings upgrade for FY22, it added.

Through the last fiscal, VIP faced headwinds on the margin side with a fear that demand recovery will be back-ended and restoring margins to pre-COVID levels would be a tall task in the face of stiff competition and raw material cost inflation.

Close

As the Q1 performance is noteworthy both on margin and demand recovery front, the broking house increase the target P/E multiple to 30x (earlier 28x) and arrived at a target price of Rs 457 as well roll forward our valuation to September 23.

At 0955 hours, VIP Industries was quoting at Rs 424.15, up Rs 38.05, or 9.85 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 436.90 on July 7, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 254.85 on August 11, 2020. It is trading 2.92 percent below its 52-week high and 66.43 percent above its 52-week low.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #VIP Industries
first published: Aug 12, 2021 10:15 am

