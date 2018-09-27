App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vijaya Bank down 2%; board meeting on Sept 29 to consider merger

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 29, to consider and approve the amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Vijaya Bank slipped more than 2 percent intraday Thursday. The board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 29 to consider proposed merger of 3 PSU banks.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 29, to consider and approve the amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 76.50 and 52-week low Rs 43.35 on 24 November, 2017 and 25 September, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 40.92 percent below its 52-week high and 4.27 percent above its 52-week low.

Also, the board of Bank of Baroda will meet on September 29 to consider the government's proposal to merge Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with itself.

At 14:12 hrs Vijaya Bank was quoting at Rs 45.10, down Rs 1.05, or 2.28 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 02:20 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.