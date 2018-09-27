Vijaya Bank down 2%; board meeting on Sept 29 to consider merger

Shares of Vijaya Bank slipped more than 2 percent intraday Thursday. The board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 29 to consider proposed merger of 3 PSU banks.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 29, to consider and approve the amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 76.50 and 52-week low Rs 43.35 on 24 November, 2017 and 25 September, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 40.92 percent below its 52-week high and 4.27 percent above its 52-week low.

Also, the board of Bank of Baroda will meet on September 29 to consider the government's proposal to merge Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with itself.

At 14:12 hrs Vijaya Bank was quoting at Rs 45.10, down Rs 1.05, or 2.28 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil