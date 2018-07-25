Vijay Kedia raised stake in these stocks during Q1; some are down 60% this year

Sticking to the mantra 'Invest like a bull, sit like a bear and watch like an eagle', value investor Vijay Kedia raised his stake in three companies during June quarter.

The stocks of these companies have fallen by up to 60 percent so far this year.

Of the 14 companies in Kedia's portfolio in which he held more than 1 percent at the end of the March quarter, 11 have released their shareholding pattern for the June quarter.

The investor owns more than 1 percent in each of these 11 companies. Of these 11 companies' stocks, 8 have fallen by up to 60 percent while 3 have risen by up to 17 percent, year to date.

A close look at the changes in Kedia's portfolio reveals that he used the correction in these companies' stocks to increase his holding in them during the quarter gone by.

He raised his stake in Aries Agro, which is down 60 percent this year, to 3.07 percent during June quarter, from the 2.3 percent reported at the end of the previous quarter.

Everest Industries is another stock in which Kedia raised his stake. His stake in the company rose to 5.03 percent, as at the end of the June quarter, from the 3.9 percent reported at the end of the previous quarter.

Kedia also raised stake in Vaibhav Global, which has fallen a little over 7 percent so far this year, to 1.3 percent in the June quarter, compared to 1.07 percent reported at the end of the March quarter.

Kedia, who is a D-Street veteran of 28 years, added Kokuyo Camlin to his portfolio during the quarter under review. Kokuyo Camlin, formerly known as Camlin, is an Indian stationery company based in Mumbai.

Japan's Kokuyo holds around 51 percent stake in Kokuyo Camlin, which manufactures art material, marker pens, fountain pens, inks, pencils, and other stationery products.

Kedia reduced his stake in Sudarshan Chemicals marginally to 3.28 percent during the quarter gone by from the 3.32 percent reported at the end of the previous quarter. The stock has risen nearly 18 percent since January.

The investor did not increase or decrease his stake in 6 companies, including ABC Bearings, Apcotex Industries, Cera Sanitaryware, Cheviot Company, Panasonic Energy India Company, and Repro India.

The road ahead for small-caps and mid-caps

The equity market soon lost some momentum during the June quarter, because of which most mid-cap and small-cap stocks witnessed double-digit falls.

However, Kedia told Moneycontrol that the euphoria surrounding mid-caps and small-caps seems to be settling down, which is a positive sign.

"When we are talking about record highs, it has no meaning as only 5 largecaps helped Sensex to reach new highs last week. Thousands of midcaps are still down by 20-40 percent from their peak. Not to forget, ‘Bhangaar’ cap is down by about 50-90 percent which is a good sign. That means euphoria in the market is settling down," Kedia, who is Managing Director at Kedia Securities, had told Moneycontrol in an interview.

"Euphoria in the mid cap space has mostly settled down. There are many midcaps which are available at 2013 valuations. However, the horizon should be for 10-15 years. An investment made for the next 2-3 years would come under short-term investment," he said.