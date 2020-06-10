App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 08:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vijay Kedia picks up 1.1% shares in Ramco Systems, LTS offloads entire stake in Aarey Drugs

Kedia has bought 3,39,843 equity shares of the company at Rs 87.82 per share.

Mumbai-based investor and trader Vijay Kishanlal Kedia has picked up 1.1 percent equity stake in software and services provider Ramco Systems, as per the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange.

Kedia has bought 3,39,843 equity shares of the company at Rs 87.82 per share.

On June 10, the stock was locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 91.90 after seeing rangebound trade since March lows, which could be because of this bulk deal.

Kedia through his own account and firm Kedia Securities also held stake in Repro India, Everest Industries, Sudarshan Chemical, Neuland Labs, Atul Auto, Astec Lifesciences etc.

Among others, LTS Investment Fund continued to sell its stake in Aarey Drugs. Today the fund sold another 5,15,000 shares in company at Rs 19 per share on the BSE. The stock was locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 21 today.

With today's transaction, LTS offloaded its entire 4.13 percent stake (or 9.65 lakh shares) in three consecutive sessions through bulk deals.

HT Media sold 3,70,000 shares in JHS Svendgaard at Rs 16.05 per share on the NSE.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 08:33 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Ramco Systems

