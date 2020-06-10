Vijay Kedia picks up 1.1% shares in Ramco Systems, LTS offloads entire stake in Aarey Drugs

Mumbai-based investor and trader Vijay Kishanlal Kedia has picked up 1.1 percent equity stake in software and services provider Ramco Systems, as per the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange.

Kedia has bought 3,39,843 equity shares of the company at Rs 87.82 per share.

On June 10, the stock was locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 91.90 after seeing rangebound trade since March lows, which could be because of this bulk deal.

Kedia through his own account and firm Kedia Securities also held stake in Repro India, Everest Industries, Sudarshan Chemical, Neuland Labs, Atul Auto, Astec Lifesciences etc.

Among others, LTS Investment Fund continued to sell its stake in Aarey Drugs. Today the fund sold another 5,15,000 shares in company at Rs 19 per share on the BSE. The stock was locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 21 today.

With today's transaction, LTS offloaded its entire 4.13 percent stake (or 9.65 lakh shares) in three consecutive sessions through bulk deals.

