Vijay Kedia keeps stake constant in 8 companies in June quarter

Value investor Vijay Kedia kept his stake constant in eight companies for the quarter ended June 2019 even though stock prices fell by about 30 percent in 2019.

These companies include Apcotex Industries, Cera Sanitaryware, Everest Industries, Innovators Façade, Lykis and Sudarshan Chemicals, among others.

His actions in the June quarter reflects his investing philosophy as he has kept his stake constant in most of the companies. Kedia is a believer in the principles of Chinese Bamboo Tree and SMILE.

SMILE refers to Small in size, Medium in experience, Large in aspiration and Extra-large market potential. Chinese Bamboo Tree takes time to grow from seeds but then quickly rises to 80 feet. The eponymous investing philosophy alludes to this property of the tree.

Also read: For peace of mind, invest in a company and not stock: Vijay Kedia

In a tweet, Kedia explained the approach and said: Investing is just like ‘Chinese Bamboo Tree’, it takes time to achieve success.

Table: 8 stocks in Vijay Kedia's portfolio have declared their shareholding data as of July 24. Please note that this is not the exhaustive list of stocks that he holds, but just those companies in which he holds more than 1 percent stake.

Of the 8 companies in Kedia's portfolio in which he held more than 1 percent stake at the end of the June quarter, seven fell in double digits in this year.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. These are not buy or sell recommendations.